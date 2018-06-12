Chamisa appoints presidential election agent and spokesman

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa today appointed his election agent and a new presidential spokesman.

A statement issued by chief of staff Sesel Zvidzai said Jameson Timba was appointed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Liaison Officer and the president’s chief election agent with effect from today.

Nkululeko Sibanda was appointed presidential spokesperson.

It was not clear what happened to Luke Tamborinyoka who was presidential spokesman and director of communications.

Below is the list of appointments:

Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Presidential Appointments

The President Hon.Adv. Nelson Chamisa is pleased to make the following appointments:-

Mr. Jameson Timba, ZEC Liaison Officer and Presidents Chief Election Agent ) Dr.Nkululeko Sibanda, Presidential Spokesperson Ms Grace Kwinjeh, Representative to Brussels and European Union. Mr. Driden Kunaka, Representative to Australia Yvonne Mahlunge, Representative to the United Kingdom Ralph Black – Party Representative to the United States of America (USA) Mr. Austin Moyo, Party representative to the Republic of South Africa Mr. Mathula Lusinga Party representative African Union (AU), East Africa and Central Africa Mr. Elliot Pfebve, Business Trade Attaché Europe, Ireland and United Kingdom. Further appointments shall also be made to cover SADC, COMESA, North Africa, West Africa and Middle East.

These appointments are with effect from 12th June 2018.

SESEL ZVIDZAI

Chief of Staff