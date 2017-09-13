TelOne seeks license for Video-On-Demand platform

HARARE,– Fixed telecom operator, TelOne, has applied for a licence to set up a Video On Demand (VOD) Service in the country as it seeks to transform its business model to a converged information and communications technology firm.

VOD is an interactive entertainment system that allows viewers to choose material they want to watch at particular times, usually via internet.

“Complete details of the application have been lodged with the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe,” the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said the licence area will be national.

The parastatal had planned to launch the service in June, but has had to postpone pending licensing by the regulator.

In 2010, TelOne was granted a license to operate a GSM mobile network by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) but it is yet to take off. – Source