Matongo has signed a three-year contract extension with Hull FC.

HULL, UK – After making his Super League debut with the Black & Whites in 2015, the Zimbabwe-born prop has excelled under the stewardship of former forward Lee Radford.

After impressing in a number of performances last season, Matongo was rewarded with a spot in Paul Anderson’s England Knights Performance Squad last week, before making his first Super League start against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.

And to cap off a momentous week in his career, Matongo has signed a three-year contract extension with the Black & Whites, keeping him with the club until 2021.

“I first got a call a few weeks ago, saying that Hull wanted to extend my contract, so I was absolutely buzzing to hear that news,” Matongo told hullfc.com.

“I’ve been really happy with the way I’ve been playing lately and I’m looking forward to getting my head down and working hard to improve even more these next few years.

“The contract extension allows me to put a marker down and it will give me the encouragement to try and get up there with the best in the game.” – Hull FC