Arsenal agree personal terms with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as Dortmund hold out for €70m fee

Arsenal will have to pay €70m (£62m, $86m) if they wish to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang amid reports suggesting the club have agreed personal terms with the player.

Facing the increasingly likely possibility of losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, the Gunners have turned to Aubameyang as they begin to prepare for life without the Chile international and seek to replace the most potent goal threat in their squad.

On Monday [15 January], it was reported the Premier League side had held “productive talks” with the Bundesliga club, but German publication Kicker have been quick to insist there has still been no official offer.

With the Gabon international now determined to leave Dortmund this month, Bild suggest a move is now seems “only a matter of time,” adding the only major interested party is Arsenal. The publication adds however Dortmund will hold firm on their asking price and want €70m for the 27-year-old.

If those reports are to be believed, Arsenal will have to break their record transfer on a striker for the second time in less than a year following Alexandre Lacazette’s arrival from Lyon during the summer transfer window.

But according to The Mirror, the club have taken a major step forward in getting a deal done having agreed personal terms with the player.

The input of Arsenal’s recently appointed head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is said to be key in the club’s decision to push for Aubameyang, having also recommended the club partner the striker with his old Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Manchester United have offered the Armenia international to the Gunners as part of their negotiations to bring Sanchez to Old Trafford. Mino Raiola, Mkhitaryan’s agent, has confirmed discussions over a proposed swap but insists it is his client who holds the key to the deal going through. He told Sky Sports News: “Sanchez is part of Mkhi’s deal. Not the other way around. Without him, Sanchez simply cannot go to United”.

