Prophet Kills Woman During Cleansing, Baptism Ceremony

Masimba Chirayi, 37, of the New Johanne Masowe apostolic sect appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande facing charges of culpable homicide.

Chirayi is alleged to have killed one of his congregants, Wendy Thinnamay Masuka over the weekend when he was baptising her in the Nyaure River in Domboshawa.

In his defence, Chirayi told the court

In my eyes she was like a vampire possessed by demons, she was violent and I thought she was going to kill people so I kept her submerged in water until I overpowered her.

He was granted $50 bail and remanded to next month for trial.

