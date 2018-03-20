Welshman Ncube Tells Khupe That She Must Be A Good Follower Before She Can Be A Good Leader

Spokesperson for the coalition MDC Alliance Welshman Ncube has warned MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe that she cannot lead the party without becoming a good follower first. Speaking at a rally at Midlands State University students, Ncube said,

I want to say one last thing about my sister. I don’t know (kuti arikurasika papi chaipo, ulahleka ngaphi) where she is losing the plot,” he said amid huge cheers from the students who vowed to vote for the MDC Alliance in the forthcoming elections.

There has never been a good leader anywhere in history who has been a bad follower. To be a good leader, you must first be a good follower. For the last 12 months, she failed to be a good follower.

..This young man (Chamisa) has been a good follower from day one when we formed the MDC. When his time came, when his generation time came he had been a good follower, he must, therefore, be a good leader.