Linda Masarira Responds To Critics Following Her Appointment As Khupe’s Spokesperson

Speaking on the Platform hosted by Larry Kwirirayi on ZiFM Stereo, Linda Masarira has responded to criticism that she is an opportunist after she was appointed spokesperson of the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe.

Masarira however said she has been an MDC-T member since 2000. Said Masarira:

I joined the MDC in 2000 and I still have my card when I joined the party. When I decided to lie dormant there were issues that I was not subscribing to. That is Linda Masarira.

When asked if she was still an MDC-T member when she announced she will be running for parliament as an independent candidate, Masarira said she has the right to change her mind since politics is dynamic. Said Linda:

The aspect of my changing my mind from being an independent candidate to running on a party ticket, you should understand that politics evolves on a daily basis, politics is dynamic. Sometimes you have to make the best decision on our quest for having nation building and having a common national vision.