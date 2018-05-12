Chamisa Will Not Win Because He Does Not Have A PhD, Liberation War Credentials: Mutodi

Zanu-PF politician Energy Mutodi believes MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa is unfit to lead because he does not have a PhD or liberation war credentials.

Writing on his Facebook account, Mutodi who just finished his PhD at University of Cape Town in South Africa, said Chamisa lacks the experience needed to govern a country. He gives examples of young leaders who failed to govern. Mutodi gives former Mayor of Antananarivo and Prime Minister of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina and Frederick Chiluba of Zambia as examples.

He believes Chamisa will lose because he does not have the liberation war credentials. Said Mutodi:

Opposition MDC presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa (40) will not win this year’s elections mainly because of his lack of intellectual and other extra-ordinary abilities that characterize successful African heads of states. An experience in fighting colonial regimes, participation in ending civil wars, a military background, business acumenship, a doctorate or work experience in international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, UN and similar organizations are among the key qualities that characterize successful African presidents. It is unfortunate that the MDC candidate does not have any of the above, making him a straight loser in the impending elections.

Source: Pindula