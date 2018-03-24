“Chamisa Begged Me Not To Resign”: Moyo

In an interview on Thursday, former MDC-T National Chairperson Lovemore Moyo said the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa, who was in Bulawayo recently to address MDC Alliance rallies in Matabeleland North (Dete) and Matabeleland South (Plumtree), begged him for two hours not to resign, but he refused.

Moyo said he refused because Chamisa ascended to power through undemocratic, unconstitutional means. Said Moyo:

He visited me and tried to talk me out of resigning. I met him for nearly two hours and I stood my ground and raised those issues that have forced me to quit the MDC-T. I told him the way he assumed leadership was very undemocratic, unconstitutional and unprocedural. I told him this was allowed to happen because the party has been captured by some forces. I still stand by that and this has got nothing to do with personalities, but it’s about following the MDC-T’s founding democratic processes, a constitutional process that would have seen us elect an acting president.