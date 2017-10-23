MDC-T says ZANU-PF thugs beat up its supporters who were on a door-to door voter registration campaign

The Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai has complained that Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front thugs beat up its supporters who were on a door-to-door voter registration campaign in Unit N, Chitungwiza at the weekend.

It said one of them only named as Delma was seriously injured and is in Chitungwiza Hospital.

The party said that what was surprising was that Delma was under heavy police guard but the police are waiting to arrest him while ignoring the perpetrators of the violence.

“This is purely a case of state sponsored violence as police ignore reports from the victims as no arrest has been made so far,” the MDC-T said in a statement.

“As the voter registration exercise gets underway we continue to experience a surge in violence against our supporters putting the whole voter registration into disrepute and serious discredit.

“We call upon the government and ZEC to ensure the protection of citizens as they go about exercising their democratic right to register to vote.”