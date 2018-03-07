MDC-T Bulawayo chair arrested for violence

Senior officials of the Bulawayo province of Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai are among the nine people that were arrested for the intra-party violence that gripped the city on Sunday.

Although police refused to disclose the names of the nine, the Chronicle says Bulawayo provincial chair Gift Banda, who is also the city’s deputy mayor, was one of those arrested together with two councilors Mlandu Ncube who is the youth provincial chairperson and James Sithole, the provincial organising secretary.

Newsday put the number of those arrested at 15.

The violence seems to have been centred on the party offices where vice-president Thokozani Khupe wanted to hold a meeting when party leader Nelson Chamisa was holding a rally in Chinhoyi.

Khupe insists that she does not recognise Chamisa as she should be the legitimate party leader until a new leader is elected by congress.

She says the national council that elected Chamisa has no powers to do so.

Ironically, Chamisa instructed Banda to compile a report on the violence but also dispatched the arbiter-general Wilbert Musamirapamwe and head of security Giles Mutsekwa to investigate what happened.