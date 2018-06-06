MDC Alliance to launch policy document Thursday

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance is to launch its policy document under the theme “Behold the New. Change that Delivers” in Harare tomorrow.

In a statement, the Alliance said the event will demonstrate its values as a collective movement and will highlight its readiness to tackle the national issues and challenges Zimbabweans are currently grappling with.

“This occasion presents us an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment in creating a democratic developmental state that creates opportunities for Zimbabweans to contribute to the sustainable development of their country,” the Alliance said.

“We can, as this policy programme shows, do much more as a government to improve the lives of citizens and make Zimbabwe the pride of Africa and the envy of the world once again.

“The handbook is a product of extensive consultations across the length and breadth of the country. It is also the work of many who have contributed their time and expertise to the effort.”

Elections are 54 days away and Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has been criticized for focussing his campaign on the age difference between him and Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front rather on the policy issues.

Chamisa turned 40 in February while Mnangagwa is going on to 76.

The MDC said it did not want to release its manifesto before ZANU-PF because Mnangagwa was stealing their ideas.