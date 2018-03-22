Grace Mugabe Smuggled Ivory Out Of Zimbabwe

In an interview with Daily News, Environment, Water and Climate minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri claimed former First Lady Grace Mugabe would occasionally raid the country’s ivory stockpile kept at the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) and on the basis that they were her donations to unnamed fellow first ladies in the Far East.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ivory stockpile was raided the most when the Environment ministry was assigned to former minister, Edgar Mbwembwe. She said that she has commissioned an investigation into the matter and a report will be released soon. Said Muchinguri-Kashiri:

That is the period when the stockpile was raided and when I came back, I was told that she (Grace) would prevail upon ZimParks officials to release the ivory on the basis that they were the first lady’s donations to unnamed fellow first ladies in the Far East. I then commissioned a full investigation into the matter which has since been concluded and as of now, the report is being compiled, which I would release on conclusion. In doing so, I was also covering my back because people would say the ivory disappeared under my charge and I would be held responsible. You have to expose these things. The full report on the matter is going to be released soon.

Muchinguri-Kashiri also revealed that a police officer who was leading investigations into a consignment of 200 kilogrammes of ivory worth at least $2 million intercepted by security details at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in December last year, had died mysteriously in Mozambique. The consignment was destined for the Far East.

More: Daily News