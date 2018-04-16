Chamisa will trounce Mnangagwa: Biti

OPPOSITION People’s Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti has lashed out at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying he lacked the political charisma to match MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa in a free and fair election.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI/SHINGIRAI VAMBE

Addressing an MDC Alliance campaign rally on Saturday near Matsika business centre in Makoni West constituency, Biti said Mnangagwa was likely to lose to his “grandchild” Chamisa in the upcoming harmonised elections set for between July and August this year.

“I feel pity for Mnangagwa because he is contesting against a candidate who is not his son, but grandchild. Mnangagwa is 76 and Chamisa is 40. Mnangagwa does not have the charisma and he is not going to stand in our way,” he said.

“Zanu PF is showing its true colours. It is not interested in electoral reforms just three months before we go to elections. There are major structural issues that should be addressed,” he said.

“We are concerned about the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec). It is a concern that 15% of staff at Zec are members serving in the army while some are retired,” he said.

“We are concerned about the voters’ roll. Three months before the elections, we are yet to see it. We don’t know the when the election is going to be held. We cannot have an election when some people are playing hide and seek.”

The rally was also addressed by former Zanu PF stalwart Munacho Mutezo, who has defected to the opposition Zimbabwe People First party.

Mutezo urged the electorate to vote for Chamisa to be President.

Former Zanu PF national youth service trainee, Tendai Gwesu also pledged his support for Chamisa.

“I am the one who trained Kudzanai Chipanga at Border Gezi National Youth Training camp then, and also participated in a lot of atrocities, which happened in previous elections,” he saod.

“I, therefore, want to support the heroic efforts of the people of Zimbabwe for offering an alternative voice outside Zanu PF. Gone is the concept of one-centre of power. It is moribund and decayed.” – News Day