Chamisa to start e-rallies and road to victory series

HARARE – Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa will hold e-rallies every Monday between 7 and 8pm and will launch Road to Victory (R2V) interactive series from tomorrow.

His spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said the R2V series will be Chamisa’s personal weekly message focusing on his vision, thought leadership, policies and ideas.

“The series will also give insights and highlights of the journey, the ups and downs, the ins and outs as the people of Zimbabwe brace to make history by voting for real change and total transformation in the forthcoming polls,” Tamborinyoka said.

“Further, between 7 and 8 pm every Monday, president Chamisa will be commencing Road to Victory (R2V) e-rallies; a suave online and digital platform that will enable those who cannot make it to rallies to engage with him on policy and other issues.

“This will be in the form of a video posted on his interactive online platforms where he will be engaging Zimbabweans on a multiplicity of issues.”

He did not give the platform’s address.

Full statement

Monday, 26 March 2018

President Chamisa unveils innovative Road to Victory (R2V) platforms

Through these innovative platforms, President Chamisa will ensure that he continues to engage fellow citizens on diverse issues affecting our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

Behold the new!

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications