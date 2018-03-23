Obert Mpofu Speaks On Externalisation Accusations

In an interview with Daily News, Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu spoke on accusations by critics that he had exdternalised foreign currency outside of Zimbabwe.

This comes after Government released a list of companies and individuals who externalised funds and did not heed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call to return the funds. Mpofu said he is not on the list because he does not own a foreign account nor has he brought anything from outside the country. Said Mpofu:

I and my family nor my business have never (sic) maintained a foreign account or acquired any immovable asset outside the country. Please go through the list of the looters and you will never see anything associated with me or my family in it to the great disappointment of prophets of doom.

More: Daily News