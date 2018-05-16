Maid Sentenced To Three Years After Robbing South African Employer, Fleeing To Zimbabwe

Harare Magistrate Victoria Mashamba sentenced Joice Jack (40) to three years in prison after convicting her of theft.

Jack who was employed by Craig Groenewald in South Africa was convicted of stealing R140 000, $1 200 cash, jewellery and clothes.

Jack committed the theft in February and fled to Zimbabwe. However, she was arrested two weeks later in Dzivarasekwa by the ZRP. R132 000 and the stolen clothes were recovered.

In her defence, Jack claimed that she had earned the money as she had been given R50 000 every time she performed oral sex on Groenewald.

Groenewald strongly denied the allegation. Jack will serve an effective 18 months in prison after Magistrate Mashamba suspended 18 months on condition of good behaviour.

