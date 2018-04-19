Grace Mugabe assault case in South Africa set for May 10

The case against the granting of diplomatic immunity to former Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe has been set at the North Gauteng High Court for 10 and 11 May.

Grace Mugabe is accused of assaulting model Gabriella Engels after she found her with her two sons at a hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, in August last year.

She escaped prosecution when she was granted diplomatic immunity.

Her husband Robert Mugabe was still President.

Afrikaaner rights group Afriforum took up the case and will go for private prosecution if the State refuses to prosecute the former First Lady if she loses the immunity case.

Insider