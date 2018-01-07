Armed robbers vanish with cash, cellphones

THREE gun-toting robbers recently pounced on a Murambi low-density suburb house and vanished with cash and goods valued at $1 875.

Police confirmed the incident which happened at No. 9 Hillside Crescent, on December 18, at around 9pm.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said this week the three gun-wielding robbers entered into the premises and threatened a gardener, Blessing Muzanenhamo, and his wife who were sleeping in a cottage behind the main house.

They force-marched them to the house where Bato Elongo Bruno (45) was seated with his two Congolese friends.

“The three were armed with pistols. They assaulted the gardener and his wife before they took cash and money from three men who were in the main house before they vanished,” said Insp Kakohwa. The robbers ordered their victims to lie down on their stomachs before they tied them with ropes.

“They demanded cash and cellphones. Bruno tried to resist but was struck on the head with the butt of the pistol. The victims surrendered $800 and an iPhone 8, all valued at $1 875.’’ The robbers disappeared and are still at large.

“We have since launched a manhunt to bring the three culprits to book. We are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the trio to contact the nearest police station,” added Insp Kakohwa.