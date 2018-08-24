Advocate Thabani Mpofu’s family flees home after CIO threats..SDA church helps

KADOMA – The family of prominent lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu who represented MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in the recently held Constitutional Court hearing have allegedly vacated from their Ingezi home in Kadoma after receiving several threats from members of the Central Intelligence Organization, sources said.

A church member who chose anonymity told this reporter that, the Mpofu family including Advocate Thabani’s brother Themba Mpofu have clandestinely left their home amid fears that members of the CIO were looking for them.

“Advocate Thabani Mpofu’s brother Themba told members of Ingezi Seventh Adventist Church, that he had to vacate from their SQ house in Ingezi because every night since the filing of the constitutional court application by his brother and other lawyers, suspected members of the CIO were roving around their house.

“Some members of the church also contributed some money for Themba Mpofu to run away from home,” revealed the source…….. More details to follow.

ZimNews