Thousands of Patients Stranded as Zimbabwe Nurses Go On Strike

Nurses in Zimbabwe have gone on strike demanding an upward review of their allowances.

Secretary general Enock Dongo of the Zimbabwe Nurses’ Association told VOA Studio 7 that they gave the government a 14-day ultimatum, which expired on Sunday, to address their grievances or face an industrial action.

Dongo said they held a meeting with government and other stakeholders before going on strike with the state promising to review their night duty allowances.

According to Mpilo Hospital superintendent, Dr. Solwayo Ngwenya, nurses stayed went on strike leaving patients stranded.

The hospital’s Out Patient Department has been shutdown resulting in the turning away of hundreds of patients.

The situation is the same in other hospitals in Harare and other areas.