SA Home Affairs announces new permits for Zimbabweans in SA

JOHANNESBURG – The Home Affairs Department has announced a new permit for documented Zimbabweans in South Africa.

The permit, named the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, will allow Zimbabweans to stay in the country for a maximum of four years.

It will come into effect in January next year and be valid until December 2021.

If you’re a #ZSP holder, this is what you need toknow regarding the renewal of your permit. It will now be called #ZEP pic.twitter.com/mTRxyl5GF3

— HomeAffairsSA (@HomeAffairsSA) September 8, 2017

Only people with valid Zimbabwean Special Permits can apply.

Applicants will be required to submit relevant documents for employment, business and study permits.

The Zimbabwe Community In South Africa welcomed the decision, but they want the government to consider undocumented citizens as well.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the Minister and the South African government for allowing us to remain in South Africa for the next 4 years. We would have wished that the Minister would have considered the many undocumented Zimbabweans who are working in South Africa. We hope the Minister will at some point attend to this request,” the organistion said in a statement.

eNCA