Earlier media reports indicated the vehicles were bought in Europe‚ however sources with knowledge of Gorereza’s business and lifestyle said the cars were imported from South Africa.

The sources said the cars were bought from the Sandton Rolls Royce dealership and came into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post.

“They are brand new and they came from South Africa‚” said one source.

One of the Wraiths is pearl white with a black stripe running over the top.

The second Wraith is a coupe with a black canvas top.

Each of the cars retail for between R5-million and R6-million. The 2017 models of the same cars retail at R8-million.

“A used Rolls Royce costs more than a brand new Bentley. That should tell you something‚” added the source.

Two other people with knowledge of his business confirmed that the cars were bought in Sandton.

A Rolls Royce Sandton spokesperson‚ who requested anonymity‚ said the identity of people who bought vehicles was private information that could not be divulged.