Recipe: Braised beef short rib tacos

Experience dinner in true Mexican style with this delicious, rich recipe.

Ingredients

8 dried chilies, stemmed and seeded

3 dried chipotle chilies, stemmed and seeded

1.5 kg boneless beef short ribs

1 large yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

330 ml Black Label beer

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ tbsp dried oregano

1 ½ tbsp salt

½ cup or more chicken stock

4 tbsp Mrs Ball’s Light Chutney

Method

1. Preheat oven to 176°C. In a heavy skillet over medium heat, toast dried chilies until fragrant but not blackened.

3. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a heavy pot. When oil is hot, sear short ribs. Make sure not to overcrowd the pot. Sear about 3 minutes per side or until golden brown then transfer to hotel pan.

4. Add onion to the same pot over medium heat and cook, stiring for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté, and do not brown.

5. Pour in beer and toasted chilies. Simmer on low for 10 minutes.

6. Transfer to a blender and add cumin, pepper, oregano, salt and chicken stock, and puree until smooth. Add more stock if need be.

7. Pour mixture over seared short ribs, making sure liquid is halfway up meat. Seal with foil and braise for 3 to 4 hours or until tender. Shred beef and add in Mrs Ball’s Lite Chutney into braising liquid. Combine meat and braising liquid.

8. Make sure every hour that meat has enough braising liquid. Once beef is finished cooking, season braising liquid.

9. Serve on a taco with pickled red onion, thinly sliced red radish and fresh coriander.