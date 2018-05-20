Maize meal has gone a long way – it’s not just about cooking sadza anymore. You can really make some gourmet food. There is the deep fried sadza balls. If you didn’t know it was sadza, you wouldn’t believe it is.
And since it’s Africa month and maize meal is a staple food in the continent, here is to share maize meal recipes.
Fried Pap Maize Balls
Ingredients
Some organic sweetcorn
1 onion, finely chopped
1 chilli, de-seed it and chop
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
5 tsp of cooking oil
360g White Star Maize Meal (3 cups), depending on the serving
1 chicken stock
1 tsp salt
1 tsp chopped chives
3 tsp butter
100g grated cheddar cheese
Cornflour, for dusting
Method
Char-grill the corn ears over a hot grill until cooked. Cut the kernels from the cob and set aside to rub or roll the maize balls in.
Grease an oven dish and line with greaseproof paper.
In a large pot, fry onion, garlic and chilli in oil for 2 minutes over high heat. Add white wine and boil for about 3 minutes.
Add maize meal and stir. While at it, add 2 cups of chicken stock and continue stirring. When it has mixed well, add another 2 cups of chicken stock while stirring.
Reduce the heat to medium and continue cooking while stirring for about 5 minutes. Add the salt and the reserved corn kernels and stir through.
Remove from the heat. Add chopped chives, butter and cheddar cheese. Stir vigorously to melt the butter and cheese without allowing the mixture to split.
Cook the pap normally and cut into small balls or roll it once cold.
Transfer the mixture and roll in the corn. Cover with a piece of buttered greaseproof paper and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 200°C. Heat 3 tbs of oil in a large frying or griddle pan until smoking hot. Gently fry the dusted squares on both sides until golden and crispy. Transfer back to the oven dish and place in the preheated oven for 4-7 minutes until heated through.
Source: IOL