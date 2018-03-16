Flot, partners Soul Jah Love, unveils ‘Panado’ video

UPCOMING afro-pop and house musician Takudzwa ‘Flot Boi’Mabaso will this week unveil a video for one of his new singles titled “Panado”.

The video will be contained on his extended play set to be released later this month. The extended play will also feature celebrated Zim dancehall chanter, Soul Jah Love on the song “Ruva remoyo”.

It was produced by Slage and Jae Drilla. The video was shot in scenic Mozambican cities of Beira and Maputo. Interesting scenes at the beach makes the video a sublime production.

The visual compilation was directed by Morris Masawi with the assistance of Malakai and Kreative Studios.

The video was sponsored by Mallworth Tents and Harane Fencing.

The gem is a love song that appeals to many, especially couples.

It encourages them to love and appreciate each other.

To Flot, his fiancé is like “Panado”, a pill that cures the disease of loneliness.

Other tracks on the extended play that was co-produced by Flot and Slage are “Mhondoro”, “Malaika”, “My Rose” and “Rova Ngoma”.

“I feel I am getting better with time. The feedback I am getting from fans is encouraging. I believe the EP will scale my musical career to greater heights. We went to Mozambique because we wanted our video to be classy and trendy. I believe it will win hearts of many,” said the lanky musician.

One of his last released tracks, “Jaivha”, received rave reviews on several radio stations including Mutare’s own radio station, Diamond FM.

The phenomenal rise of Flot Boi after leaving the now defunct Externals Band in 2011 is a fairytale story.

“I realised the potential in me after leaving Externals. I worked with producers who encouraged me to work even harder. The musical journey has seen me learning a lot of things and how to be a professional artiste,” he said.