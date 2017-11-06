Zanu PF Harare appeals to Dokora for school buses

ZANU PF’s Harare province wrote to Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora seeking school buses to ferry members of the apostolic sect to Grace Mugabe’s rally on Sunday.

This comes as government-owned Zimbabwe United Passenger Company has virtually collapsed due to mismanagement.

The ruling party’s Harare province chairman Shadreck Mashayamombe described the event, which is part of Zanu PF’s campaigns ahead of next year’s elections, as important and deserving the minister’s “usual cooperation” to make it a success.

“Zanu PF Harare province is requesting for your authority for schools in Harare Metropolitan province to avail buses to ferry church member to a gathering of Apostolic and Zion churches which will be held at Rufaro stadium on Sunday 5 November,” read the appeal which was signed by Mashayamombe.

“The gathering will bring together various Apostolic sects and Zion churches and the guest of honour at the important occasion will be the First Lady of the republic of Zimbabwe, national secretary for Women Affairs, Dr Grace Mugabe.

“The gathering is an initiative of the province in collaboration with the leaders of the churches who have shown great interest in working with the party as we prepare for the 2018 harmonised elections. Your usual cooperation and assistance in this regard has always been greatly appreciated.”

Opposition members of parliament (MPs) have repeatedly complained about the abuse of school buses by the ruling party to support its activities without paying.

MDC-T MP for Budiriro Costa Machingauta said the ruling party did not even bother to service the buses or clean them claiming some of the buses were returned with used condoms.

The Tajamuka/ Sesjikile campaign group also warned schools against releasing the buses without the approval of parents.

“Robert Mugabe failed to fulfil, protect and respect the right to state funded basic education which is enshrined in our constitution. He cannot therefore be allowed to plunder investments at schools done through purchase of buses,” said the group of protestors in a statement.

Civil servants have also for years been forced to fork out their hard-earned money to bankroll Zanu PF. – NewsZim