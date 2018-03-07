Former Education Ministers Was Threatened After He Questioned Grace Mugabe’s PhD

Former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Godfrey Gandawa has claimed that he was threatened when he questioned how former first lady Grace Mugabe was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in 2014.

Former president Robert Mugabe’s wife was awarded the PhD from the University of Zimbabwe’s (UZ) Faculty of Social Studies Department of Sociology. UZ boss, Vice-chancellor Levi Nyagura has since been arrested over the degree and is facing charges of abuse of office.

Gandawa revealed that he wrote a letter to the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Olivia Muchena. An excerpt from the letter reads,

Did Amai Mugabe go through all the stages of the process resulting in her attaining the PhD degree? Did she take the required study time or not? Who were internal and external supervisors? Who were her advisors as she prepared tto register and during the whole process of registering for her PhD studies? If there was a flaw in the in the process, was it just a mere failure of procedure and system or was it a well-calculated outcome aimed at dealing a fatal blow to the very image and person of the First Lady and that of her husband His Excellency and UZ Chancellor.

Gandawa revealed that he was threatened although he refused to disclose the name of the people who had threatened him. Said Gandawa,

She (Dr Muchena) did not respond. I also did not withdraw the letter. I wrote it and give it to her and other senior officials. Ndakavhunditsirwa. They said ndakudakuonesa, siyana nayo. Even the next minister never looked at it yet I was fighting to address the issue.

More: Herald