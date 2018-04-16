Zimbabwe government officials engage World Bank, IMF

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Sibusiso Moyo together with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, Dr John Mangudya are in New York interfacing with officials from the world’s most leading financial institutions, the World Bank and IMF.

Speaking to State media today, the Special Advisor to the President, Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa who is accompanying the two said the Zimbabwean delegation was well received and talks between the two sides are going on well.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe has been absent from the world stage since 1965 when Ian Smith declared UDI and today Zimbabwe is on stage to re-engage the international community as pronounced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that ‘Zimbabwe is now open for business’.

From New York, the Zimbabwean delegation will head for the United Kingdom where they will be observers at the Commonwealth meeting and again tell the world that Zimbabwe is now open for business.