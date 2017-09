ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s economy grew out of recession in the second quarter of 2017, expanding 0.55 percent year-on-year, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Africa’s largest economy shrank by 1.5 percent in 2016 for its first annual contraction in 25 years. It also declined in the first quarter of this year, due to lower oil revenues and a shortage of hard currency.

Nigeria’s economy had contracted 2.06 percent in the same quarter of 2016.