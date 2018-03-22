Mujuru’s PRC Promises Economic Boom In First 100 Days In Power

The Joice Mujuru-led People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC)’s secretary general Gorden Moyo has said they will establish a leaner Cabinet comprising technocrats if elected into power.

In an interview with NewsDay, Moyo outlined the coalition’s 10 pledges which include implementation of the devolution provisions of the Constitution, repealing repressive legislation and rejoining the Commonwealth.

Moyo who is also secretary general of the People’s Democratic Party faction led by Lucia Matibenga said the PRC will ensure free primary school education and launch an inquiry into the disappearance of Itai Dzamara and other activists. Said Moyo:

The PRC government will immediately repeal the Indigenisation and Empowerment Act, Public Order and Security Act and Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act. The PRC government will urgently take steps to rejoin the Commonwealth and seek to remove all impediments including Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act, 2001 (Zidera) that have been inhibiting Zimbabwe from enjoying investment, development finance and trade relations with the rest of the world. The PRC government will ensure that every child will get free access to primary education. And long-term concessional loans will be extended to students in colleges, universities and tertiary institutions. The PRC government will institute two judiciary inquiries on disappearances, one on missing persons such Itai Dzamara and Paul Chizuze and others, and another on the missing $15 billion and other illicit financial flow

More: NewsDay