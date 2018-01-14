Chiwenga’s brother in-law Ginimbi flaunts R4m sports car

HARARE – Flamboyant youthful businessman Genius Kadungure has boasted that he has bought a 2017 Bentley Bentayga — a supercar, which costs R4 million.

Kadungure, 33, has been showing off on social media the sport utility vehicle — the fastest SUV ever built, which is a powerful, all-terrain, all-purpose car.

The pictures are all the more astonishing since the economy has been decimated and inflation is currently running at over 400 per cent, according to independent estimates.

While the military has forced former leader Robert Mugabe’s exit and President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken over on anti-corruption platform, these filthy rich youngsters are showcasing their wealth all over social media.

The South African-registered car branded ‘‘Bhuru 1’’, would have cost the self-styled cooking gas tycoon more than R4 million to land the exclusive SUV in Zimbabwe if a 100 percent duty tariff was applied for the importation of this expensive ride.

By acquiring this mean machine, which can hit a 0-100 kilometres in 4,1 seconds and has a top speed of 301km/hour, Kadungure joins an elite group of high-rollers, if not car aficionados, such as runaway businessman Frank Buyanga, who also owns a fleet of fast and pricey wheels.

In a video circulating on social media, Ginimbi — as the businessman is affectionately known — gets interviewed by one of his friends and how he feels driving such a ride in such “hard times.”

“This is a Bentyega 2017, welcome to the life of the rich and famous, my guy. Look at this, this is an iPad my guy, not an iPad from iStore, Bentley my guy, Big B my guy, you know,” he says showing off the custom-made iPad on the car.

“I don’t need to go to an iStore to buy an iPad, I have got everything here. This car has WiFi, everything my guy that I need. I don’t need to go to a business centre in case there is an emergency. I just have to take this iPad from the backseat my guy and start googling my guy, Guuuugu in the car.”

The interviewer then asks: “So how do you feel having a ride like this during these hard times?”

The narcistic Ginimbi replies: “To me this is normal my guy, to me this is normal. There is no word called ‘hard time’, what is hard time?”

As Zimbabweans wait to whet their appetite — and eyes — on the front-engine, all-wheel drive, five-door luxury SUV , it will not be the first time that these young entrepreneurs have wowed crowds with big cars.

Known for throwing lavish white parties and flaunting his fleet of top-of-the-range cars, Ginimbi is the founder and chief executive officer of a gas company, Pioneer Gases, which has interests in Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The company supplies gas to the commercial, industrial, public and retail sectors.

In April last year, a State prosecutor dropped fraud charges against Kadungure, in a R1,5 million scam that had rattled the South Africa-based businessman.

Kadungure was accused of swindling Chegutu West Zanu PF legislator Dexter Nduna, and a Kadoma-based miner, Wyclef Gatawa, of nearly R1,6 million.

But National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) commercial crimes head Chris Mutangadura, said that the State would “no longer pursue the matter after notification from the second complainant of his intention to withdraw the charges following an out-of-court settlement.”

The development also came as the swaggering businessman had sought to drag in Intratrek Zimbabwe boss Wicknell Chivayo into the case, but the latter’s lawyers — Thabani Mpofu and Manase & Manase — vehemently denied their “client’s involvement in petty, low-level transactions as he was a businessman of international repute.”

The State’s case had alleged that Kadungure and his accomplices purportedly acted as State diamond mining firm Marange Resources’ procurement officials, which later referred the victims to a fictitious supplier called Transco Civil Engineering.

Through this elaborate scam and front of non-existent companies in November 2012, the SA-based energy trader allegedly bilked Nduna’s Badon Enterprises and Gatawa after monies were transferred into the bogus entity’s Absa account.

However, the flamboyant lifestyles of these young entrepreneurs comes against a rise in income and wealth disparities in the country, and where scores of people are desperate for get-rich-quick solutions.