Stock Exchange opens week high

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All shares Index advanced 0,10 percent to close at 91,36 points on Monday.

The top ten index added 0,03 percent to trade at 90,37 points.

Market capitalisation stood at $8,6 billion while turnover amounted to $1,5 million.

Beverage maker, Delta advanced 0,14 percent to settle at 166,08 cents while Old Mutual added 2,18 percent to trade at 510,92 cents.

Nampak and Axia also added 4,59 percent and 0,56 percent to close at 18 cents and 18,1 cents respectively.

Partially offsetting the gains recorded were SeedCo and Innscor which eased 1,18 percent and 0,31 percent to settle at 200,57 cents and 80,25 cents respectively.

All mining counters remained at previous prices.

Foreigners were net buyers in the day purchasing shares worth $468,902 compared to sales which amounted to $65,757.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $15,500 on the local exchange Golix representing a 39 percent premium on the global market price of $11,133. – Source