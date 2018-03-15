Zimbabwe identifying priority projects for investment says Mnangagwa

VICTORIA FALLS,– Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his administration is in the process of identifying priority projects for investment and called for more diaspora participation in the economy.

Mnangagwa is under pressure to deliver on the economy and has promised reforms seen as crucial to unlocking badly needed financial assistance after assuming the top office in November following long-time leader Robert Mugabe’s forced resignation by the military.

“We are presently working on priority projects that should assist the country to emerge from the subdued performance and retarded development as we are lagging behind in a number of aspects in comparison to other countries in the region,” Mnangagwa told a round table of local chief executives in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

The diaspora community, he said, ‘must come on board and help develop the country’ if they shared his dream of a prosperous Zimbabwe.

A consortium of Zimbabwean investors living abroad, the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group last year won a tender to recapitalise the government-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) with $400 million in a joint bid with South African logistics group Transnet. – Source