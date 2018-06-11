Dutch Airline KLM To Fly To Harare 4 Times A Week

Netherlands airline, KLM Royal Airlines will now be flying four times a week to Harare. However, these will be cargo aircraft to ferry products between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

This was revealed Netherlands ambassador to Zimbabwe Barbara van Hellemond (picture). Writting on Twitter, Van Hellemond said,

⁦@KLMCargo⁩ now 4 times a week in Harare #Zimbabwe Let’s hope trade between the Netherlands and Zimbabwe will grow and @klm will fly daily between Harare and Amsterdam.

UN Resident Coordinator and Resident Representative for the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Zimbabwe Bishow Parajuli said that he hoped that this marks a start for passenger flight shortly and a great direct gateway to Europe. To which, KLM responded with hope for the best. Source: Pindula