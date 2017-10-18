NPS weekly transactions down to $1,9bln

HARARE,– The value of transactions processed through the National Payment System (NPS) in the first week of October declined by 14 percent from $2,3 billion in the previous week to $1,9 billion due to a decline in Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transactions.

In a weekly report, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said RTGS transactions declined by 20 percent from $1,7 billion reported previously to $1,3 billion, accounting for 70 percent of the value of transactions processed through the NPS.

Mobile-based transactions were largely flat at $345,96 million from $342,70 million while Point Of Sale (POS) increased by 12 percent to $243,41 million from $218,07 million. Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) went up 22 percent to $5,29 million.

Cheque transactions declined by 5 percent from $1.30 million to $1.24 million.

In terms of volumes mobile based transactions accounted for 69 percent transactions while POS took up 29 percent. RTGS and ATMs were at 0,67 and 0,53 percent respectively.