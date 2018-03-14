MDC-T says 50 percent of candidates will be women, 20 percent youths

The Movement for Democratic Change says half of its candidates in the 2018 elections will be women and 20 percent youths.

Secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora tweeted: “Addressed the MDCT youth candidates for 2018. 20% of our candidates will be youth. 50% will be women. A revolution is in the making.”

Some of his followers have, however, been asking how the maths will work out.

It is also not clear whether this formula will apply only to the seats reserved for the party in the Alliance or whether the party is going it alone.

Mwonzora was at one time at loggerheads with Alliance partners when he said the MDC-T would field candidates for all seats because the Alliance had not agreed on the allocation of seats.

Yesterday the party complained to the Southern African Development Community Election Advisory Council that the government was not serious about having free and fair elections.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa said they might boycott the elections if the necessary electoral reforms are not implemented.