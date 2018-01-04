Premier League side ready to recall Sunderland loanee

The Harare-born England Under-21 international Brendan Galloway has been on loan with the Black Cats since early July and has made seven appearances during the 2017/18 Sky Bet Championship campaign, a further three appearances coming in cup competitions.

Mennear says that Everton could cut short Galloway’s loan at the Stadium of Light if the Toffees decide that the young left-back isn’t getting enough game time to aid his development.

Youngster Galloway opened the season well for Sunderland, starting in their first four games and completing a full 90 minutes in their sixth game, a 2-1 loss to Sheffield United. From then it was a 13-game stretch of no appearances, ten of those the Everton youngster not appearing in the match day squad at all.

He was reinstated for two games off the bench against Reading (32 minutes) and Wolves (10 minutes) but has not featured for Sunderland since those ten minutes against Wolves on December 9 last year.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is aware of the issue at hand and is quoted in the Echo article saying, “Brendan is at an age, boys of his age who have come out on loan they need to be playing, his development is important as well.”

Sunderland sit rooted to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table with just 22 points from 26 games and find themselves in a real relegation struggle.