Granny caught with 104 mbanje plants

A 59-year-old granny from Zimunya was on Wednesday arrested by detectives from the drugs and narcotics section soon after watering 104 dagga plants she had planted in her field.

The elderly woman was also found in possession of processed dagga after the cops conducted a search at her homestead.

Manicaland police spokesman, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, said the suspect Stella Gwande will appear in court soon for contravening Section 157 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9.23 which criminalises the unlawful cultivation of dagga.

“Circumstances to the case is that police received information on August 15 to the effect that the accused person was cultivating dagga in her field in Zimunya at Pararai Village.

“Acting on that tip off a team of detectives was formed and it reacted to the supplied information. They proceeded to the suspect’s homestead and found her there, Upon interrogation she led detectives to her garden where 104 plants were discovered. They measured between 50cm and 1, 5 metres.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and the plants were uprooted. The garden was wet, an indication that showed that it had been recently watered to take care of the dagga,” said Insp Kakohwa.

Detectives also searched Gwande’s house and they found processed dagga weighing about 30 grammes in her spare bedroom.