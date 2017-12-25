Rumours about the revival of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air have been swirling around the internet for some time now. Actor Will Smith has now teased if the show will return on TV while appearing on the Graham Norton show.

Smith, who played the lead character on the NBC show, turned down all hopes for a revival and told host Norton, “I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one. I’m 50. Like, ‘C’mon, Aunt Viv! I’m 50. I can’t go out on my own?'”

The show that aired from 1990 through 1996, followed the life of a streetwise, poor young man from Philadelphia, Will Smith, who is sent by his mother to live with his aunt, uncle and cousins in their Bel-Air mansion.

A TV Line report back in August claimed that a reboot was in the very early stages of development with Smith’s production company. Later Smith appeared alongside his Fresh Prince castmates for a selfie but assured Norton that the reunion was for a charity luncheon that the actors do every year.

The Collateral Beauty actor also spoke about his early acting stints, with his role in The Fresh Prince being his first major break. He said, “It was my very first role, and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the whole script and everyone else’s lines.”

However, Smith is not a big fan of the first few episodes of the NBC series. “If you watch the first four or five episodes, you can see I’m mouthing other people’s lines. It’s terrible and I can’t bear to watch it,” the Hollywood star told the British talk show host.

Smith also spoke to Norton about his upcoming movie, Bright, which begins streaming on Netflix on 22 December. “[Bright is] Training Day meets Lord of the Rings.”

“It’s really a fun and bizarre action movie. It takes some time to get your head around. Joel Edgerton plays an Orc and had to spend four hours a day in makeup and I’d just turn up ready to go. It made him cross,” Smith said of his movie.

Back in August, the Suicide Squad actor quashed all hopes for a revival and was quoted as saying to Entertainment Tonight, “Stuff had to go really wrong for there to be a Fresh Prince reunion special. Like, I don’t know what would have to happen! Nah man, you can’t touch stuff like that. It’s so nostalgic for people — I’m not going nowhere near that.”