ZUPCO inspectors impregnate 6 conductors

Rinemanyanga hariputirwi zvamunoona. Nyemba dziya dzofufutira. This company called Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO or Zvipiko), it is not only the passengers who are united but the inspectors and conductors as well.

Inisipekita munhuwo. HOTH hopes that they are not united in fleecing the company like what Matonga and Nherera did some years back when one was the chairman and the other was the chief executive officer. Looting spree.

Recent investigations have shown that there is stinking corruption at Local Government Ministry run parastatal, hamusi kuvhunduka (vanhu vanovhundukaka) kuti the company is under the Ministry of Local Government yet it’s a transport business. Ministry of Transport is best placed for this, mafungiro anguwo. Enough of that. Zvakwana. In Masvingo it is the Zvipiko supervisors nema conductors, conductors nema conductors, inspectors nema conductors, drivers nemaConductors.

Ahwa maConductor chivaregai veduwee. Varikupedza masports wakati vafana vemazuvaano. Yes conductors are also having it amongst themselves while supervisors, drivers and inspectors are also fishing in the same pond.

Dzemudanga. Zvekuti muroyi royera kure vepedo vakureverere havanei nazvo izvo. Hezvo six vazvitakura, amanaka vana vana vane vana vAnna. If you think HOTH is lying, read on for the V11s.

One of the inspectors who is Nomore in Masvingo and now in Harare is dark, zidema dema rakati ndoo kusviba and very tall kunge mudzonga wenyama. Now you know him, aitenderera mapick up

points ose, Glow, Chicken Inn, TV Sales ose zvawo.

This inspector who is Nomore in Masvingo but Harare impregnated An- nasi. HOTH is just giving you a few V11s because this involves quite a number of culprits. More than 12 adulterers.

Vasinganyari because mashiripiti ose awa aitigwa muzvikombi nema buses. Yes in the kombi and buses. Ko handiti mainisipekita here they can use any venue. Any bus of their choice, any kombi

of their choice.

Annasi is light in complexion, kakatsvukirira kuroya, kukangavira, hamenoo kuda kuzora here kana kuti kakazvagwa kakadero because HOTH could not get very close to her because kaizonyumwa.

Kakangangwara ngwara kunge kahwiriti apa karikapfupi, pedo nevhu chaiye but very cute. Apa tenet chine one repink svoo and a big veranda hat idzo dzeku Vietnam nezvima push zve black. Ummm mhai nhiya takurigwa zvekuda kuzvara. Inspector who is Nomore in Masvingo but Harare usadaro iwe. The other drives a kombi yakanzi eeeehhhshh Buss…chingopedzisaiwo because you

already know it.

There is this other driver akanhumburisa chimwe chiconductor futi. Mufana wacho akatisvibei, mufupi anowanzopfeka matekie eblue, blue track bottom and grey T shirt and very talkative, hachinyarari. Even when he is on the steering wheel kungoropota kupera. Mamuzivaka Petso uyu. The rock of the Church.

I could go on and on but I don’t want to bore you with these people of rotten moral values because what is important is to preserve the little that is left of our moral values.

But if they continue next week, kungokanda mazita akadero.

Vhurai bhawa, ndasuwa bhawa. But there is discrimination on kuvhura mabhawa amana because it seems some animals are more equal than others.

Till next week keep them rumours flowing, makuhwa ngaatsve. Tirikwenyu uko next week.