Ziyambi Ziyambi in voodoo storm

OUTSPOKEN Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (independent) has sensationally accused Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi of using voodoo to eliminate him and his sister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

Mliswa-Chikoka, who is Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs for minister, is reportedly embroiled in a fight for the control of the province with Ziyambi who was Zanu-PF provincial chairperson, until his elevation to the politburo recently.

Ziyambi yesterday refused to comment on the accusations, say-ing Mliswa should elaborate. In an audio message circulating on social media, Mliswa accused Ziyambi of consulting spiritualists in Domboshava.

“Why would you be so desperate to go to a prophet in Domboshava? When you got there, you gave him my name that I should die. You also included Mary’s name and I cannot fathom where that is emanating from,” Mliswa said.

“You hate me to the extent of wishing me dead because I asked questions in Parliament? This has shown me this is the way you get your posts, you will be visiting prophets, but you have been exposed and you have been exposed because the people who accompany you looked for me and informed me.

“You ran to the provincial executive council (Pec) and when you are there, people give you the platform to do whatever you want and to appoint whomever you want. I personally don’t want to be involved in Pec, but my query is why you want to eliminate me,” the former Zanu-PF provincial chairman fumed.

“I am worried for my life. I will be writing to the director general of the Central Intelligence Organisation with all this information so that he investigates and the truth comes out.”