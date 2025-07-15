ZINARA implements new requirement for ZBC Radio License

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) is enforcing new rules under the recently gazetted Broadcasting Services Amendment Act [Chapter 12:06] (No. 2 of 2025), requiring all motorists to present a valid ZBC radio license before renewing vehicle insurance or obtaining a motor vehicle license disc.

This measure comes after the Act’s enactment, which mandates that drivers must have a radio license when insuring vehicles equipped with radios.

The new requirement takes immediate effect

In an internal communication, ZINARA confirmed the updated requirements.

“In line with the enacted Broadcasting Services Amendment Act, all motorists are now required to obtain a ZBC radio license before they can renew their vehicle insurance or acquire a ZINARA motor vehicle license disc,” the authority said.

ZINARA further clarified that the procedure for motorists requiring both a ZBC radio license and a ZINARA license disc remains unchanged.

“The process for customers who require a ZBC license and a ZINARA license disc remains as per our standard procedure.”

However, motorists whose vehicles are not fitted with radio receivers are now required to seek exemption directly from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

“For customers without a radio (requiring exemption): Customers whose vehicles are not equipped with a radio receiver are now required to obtain an exemption certificate from the ZBC.

“They will need to personally visit any ZBC Licensing Office to complete the necessary declaration form and obtain this exemption. We cannot process their ZINARA disc or insurance renewal until they present a valid exemption certificate,” read the statement.

Motorists are advised to ensure full compliance to avoid delays in the renewal process.