Zimparks shoots mysterious ‘dedroom’ crocodile

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers shot and killed a crocodile that sneaked out of Zananda Dam and strayed into a homestead in Shurugwi on Monday night.

Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the shooting and said crocodiles are supposed to stay in the water and they become a menace once they start straying out. He said:

Crocodiles are supposed to stay in the water and the smoment they start straying into homesteads they become a menace.

Meanwhile, Shurugwi community members were not happy with the killing of the reptile saying it was cruelty to animals and Zimparks should simply have taken the crocodile back to the river.

The incident happened at the Marandure homestead at Zananda Village, Ward 7 under Chief Nhema. The home is located about 400m from a dam.

Togwirei Marandure told Masvingo Mirror that it was untrue that the crocodile was discovered in the bedroom of the late former school head as was reported earlier.

He said the crocodile was spotted by his aunt in the yard at around 8 pm when it was raining.

Togwirei added that neighbours were called and when they chased it, it dashed into a disused house.

The Councillor for the area, Jabulani Muzwezwe, did not share the community’s revulsion over the killing of the giant reptile, saying Zimparks had done a good thing by ridding the crocodile from the community.