Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party Says Opposition Has Attacked Its Election Campaign Team

BULAWAYO – Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party claims that its members were attached in the country’s second-largest city, Bulawayo, while they were campaigning peacefully.

Information secretary, Mike Bimha, told reporters that the ZANU PF activists were pelted with stones and other objects.

Bimha said, “This morning we had our members attacked in Njube in Bulawayo. We had campaigning teams who were going around doing their business and we were informed that they were attacked by members of the opposition.” The party’s information director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, claimed that the ZANU PF election campaign team was attacked by opposition members of the Citizens Coalition for Change. Information secretary, Chris Mutsvangwa, added that the violence is happening at a time President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed for calm ahead of the March 26 by-elections. But CCC led by Nelson Chamisa dismissed the allegations as wishful thinking.

