Zimbabwe’s population census on in April 2022

ZIMBABWE’S population census is set to be held from the 21st to the 30th of April 2022.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube revealed this at a press conference in Harare this Wednesday morning noting that all district and provincial structures are being put in place to ensure the process is conducted smoothly.

Preliminary results are expected to be out by the 1st of August 2022.

“This census for 2022 is going to be a unique census in the sense that we are going to be using electronic tablets to collect data, for the enumerators to collect data rather than the paper approach which we used to use which was cumbersome and it would take time to process the data later, so this time around it will be different,” said Professor Ncube.

Source: ZBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

