Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa thanks China, Russia for support on sanctions removal

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday thanked China and Russia for standing by Zimbabwe in its consistent call for the unconditional removal of Western sanctions.

In a speech to mark the Southern African Development Community (SADC) anti-sanctions day, Mnangagwa paid tribute to the two countries, SADC, the African Union, and other countries around the globe for their support.

“The People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation, among other nations, have been our dependable pillars for many years,” said the president.

“These nations not only assisted us in our fight for independence, but equally assisted us to defend our sovereignty against the sustained onslaught by our detractors,” Mnangagwa said.

He also thanked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet for adding their voice on sanctions removal.

Mnangagwa commended the European Union (EU) for taking some positive steps towards normalizing relations with Zimbabwe.