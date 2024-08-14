Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa Highlights Increased National Security Threats

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that Zimbabwe is confronting a range of emerging and traditional security threats, which are also undermining the nation’s economic stability.

Speaking at the 44th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare, Mnangagwa emphasized the serious challenges posed by transnational organized crime, human trafficking, cyber threats, drug trafficking, and climate change.

“Zimbabwe is not spared from both emerging and traditional security threats,” Mnangagwa stated. “These threats affect the peace, safety, and security of our people while also undermining economic and national stability.”

He commended the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for their efforts to address these security challenges, noting that the military has broadened its capacity-building and training programs to enhance its adaptability and readiness.

“I commend the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their focus and commitment in dealing with all threats,” he said. “The broadening of capacity-building and training programs will nurture innovative and proactive approaches, ensuring the continued agility of our defence institutions.”

Mnangagwa also acknowledged the importance of regional military cooperation, praising the ongoing participation of allied students in Zimbabwe’s training programs, which he said strengthens synergies and inter-force operability across the region.

In addition to addressing security challenges, Mnangagwa outlined initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of military personnel. He announced that non-monetary incentives, such as Civil Service Housing Loans and Vehicle Purchase schemes, have been extended to members of the ZDF. The government has also expanded the transport fleet for the military by procuring and delivering new vehicles.

“Over and above housing units that are ready for occupation, the Government will soon embark on constructing 3,000 housing units for members of the ZDF as part of a comprehensive program to increase affordable housing across the country,” Mnangagwa added.

The president also emphasized the importance of healthcare for military personnel, committing to ensuring that all military hospitals are equipped with modern equipment and adequate supplies of medicine. He highlighted the ongoing construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base, which is being accelerated to improve access to healthcare for members of the ZDF.

The Defence Forces Day celebrations concluded with Mnangagwa reiterating the government’s dedication to both national security and the well-being of its military forces.

