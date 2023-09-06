Zimbabwe’s main opposition party savages ANC

THE African National Congress (ANC) and the Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) yesterday traded barbs over the disputed August 23 to 24 elections with South Africa’s ruling party claiming that the opposition party is a puppet for imperialists.

Addressing journalists at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare yesterday after meeting ruling party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula accused CCC of being manipulated by imperialists.

“We are very happy that Zanu PF have emerged victorious here in Zimbabwe because the victory of Zimbabwe signals one thing, the defeat of puppets; it’s signalling one thing, the defeat of imperialists puppets (on) our continent,” Mbalula said.

“The will of the people must be respected, South Africa does not run Zimbabwe and the same as Zimbabwe cannot run South Africa and we respect everybody. The ANC subscribes to the sovereignty of countries. The ANC is against regime change agenda,” he added.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi counter-accused Mbalula of singing for his supper.

“Mbalula has lost his mind,” Mkwananzi said.

“He was given money to do the bidding in the region in their futile attempt to reverse the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) report that condemned the sham election.”

Chairperson of the Sadc election observer mission, Nevers Mumba issued an adverse preliminary report criticising the polls as not credible.

Mumba has remained resolute in his defence of the report after coming under heavy criticism from Zanu PF.

In his remarks, Mpofu hailed the ANC/Zanu PF relations.

“We meet at a time when Zimbabwe has a new President after the inauguration ceremony,” Mpofu said.

“We discussed quite a few programmes and shared perspectives on quite a number of areas affecting our organisations — Zanu PF and the ANC. We want to share that we are still colleagues in struggle.” – News Day

