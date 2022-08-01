Zimbabwe’s main airport finally gets radar system from China

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s main airport is finally getting a radar system after taking delivery of equipment as part of a US$153 million upgrade.

Air traffic controllers at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare were landing planes without a radar system.

Planes were sometimes landing undetected, it has been claimed. Last December, lawmaker and head of parliament’s budget committee Oscar Gorerino described the lack of a radar system as “dangerous in terms of security.”

Airport surveillance radar systems are capable of reliably detecting and tracking aircraft at altitudes below 25,000 feet (7,620 metres) and within 40 to 60 nautical miles (75 to 110km).

Radar is short for ‘Radio Detection and Ranging’. A radar system detects other aircraft or other objects and the speed and direction in which they travel by sending out a pulse of high-frequency electromagnetic waves.

Air traffic controllers use the radar system to manage air traffic and help pilots land safely.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube told parliament on Thursday last week that Zimbabwe has spent US$5.7 million on a radar system for the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.